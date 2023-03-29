Frontier adding nonstop flights between Detroit & San Francisco this summer for $99

Frontier Airlines announced this week it is adding nonstop flights from Detroit to San Francisco starting this June.

According to Frontier, the low-cost airline will fly three times a week between DTW and SFO starting on June 22.

With the addition of the service, Frontier said it is offering $99 between Detroit and San Francisco as part of its introductory offer.

The low fairs are valid for nonstop travel on select days of the week between May 10 through Aug. 15. They also must be purchased by 11:59 p.m. on April 4. Blackout dates include May 26-29, 2023, June 30, 2023-July 9, 2023.