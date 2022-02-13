Full list: Multiple freeway crashes, closures reported across metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Multiple freeway accidents have been reported across metro Detroit Sunday afternoon as snow falls in the area.

I-696 WB near Orchard Lake is closed due to an accident estimated to involve around 20 vehicles, according to MDOT.

Drivers were sharing videos of the accident, showing multiple vehicles stopped:

In midst of multi-car pileup on I-696 east of Novi west of Orchard Lake in Farmington Hills area. Highway closed. Cars in front, to the side and behind me hit. But I’m in a bubble and so far safe. Avoid area. #whiteout #snow @wxyzdetroit pic.twitter.com/psE6lHwnHm — Matthew Hutchison (@mhutchison) February 13, 2022

Other freeway closures have been reported in metro Detroit:

WB I-696 at Hoover is currently closed in Macomb County due to a crash

EB I-96 at M-39 is currently closed in Wayne County due to a crash

EB and WB I-94 ramps to WB I-696 in Macomb County is closed due to a crash

EB and WB I-696 are closed due to traffic accidents in Oakland County.

This is a photograph of the accident in Macomb County near Hoover:

Reminder, if you are involved in one of these crashes or the back up please stay in your car with the seatbelt fastened. That is the safest place to be as responders clear these crashes. If another driver goes around the road closures being in your car is the safest! pic.twitter.com/sepHFmKZSe — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) February 13, 2022

Michigan State Police are advising drivers to slow down and say if you are involved in a multi-vehicle crash on the freeway, you should stay in your vehicle with your seatbelt fastened.

FREEWAY CLOSED due to multiple vehicle traffic crash. Please slow down out there! More information as we get it. pic.twitter.com/9qCODZnUgC — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) February 13, 2022

For a real-time traffic map, head over to wxyz.com/traffic.

This is a developing story and will be updated here on wxyz.com.

