Full list: Snow emergencies declared throughout metro Detroit for winter storm

Ahead of an expected winter storm that will hit metro Detroit starting Friday afternoon and lasting through the night, many communities are issuing snow emergencies.

A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect at 1 p.m. Friday and last through 4 a.m. Saturday for all of Southeast Michigan.

According to the National Weather Service, heavy, wet snow is expected and accumulations of 6-10 inches are possible in some areas.

Also, there will be strong wind gusts up to 35-45 mph this afternoon and this evening, with the heaviest snow expected after 5 p.m.

Below are the details for each travel snow emergency.

Auburn Hills – 4 p.m. Friday through 4 p.m. Saturday

Birmingham – 3 p.m. Friday through 12 p.m. Saturday

Center Line – 12 p.m. Friday through 12 p.m. Saturday