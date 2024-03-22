Watch Now
FULL LIST: Traffic crashes reported across metro Detroit roads due to snow

Roads closed in metro Detroit due to crashes
Posted at 6:55 AM, Mar 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-22 07:08:35-04

(WXYZ) — It may be spring, but a winter weather system is hitting all of metro Detroit, causing chaos on the roads.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for much of metro Detroit until 2 p.m.

Below is a list of crashes across metro Detroit.

  • WB I-96 at Telegraph - Freeway closed
  • SB I-275 at 6 Mile - Freeway closed
  • WB I-96 at Joy Rd. - Left lane blocked
  • NB M-10 after Jefferson - Right lane blocked
  • WB I-94 at Weir - Right Lane blocked
  • WB I-94 after N. River Rd. - Left Lane blocked
  • WB I-94 at 8 Mile - Right shoulder blocked
  • NB -10 after Hamilton - Left Lane blocked
  • SB M-39 after Michigan - Right lane and shoulder blocked
  • SB M-10 after Wyoming - Left shoulder, left lane, center lane clocked
  • WB I-96 at Beech Daley - Only right lane open
  • WB I-94 at Moross - Only right lane open
  • NB I-75 at McNichols - Only right lane open
  • NB I-275 at 6 Mile - left lane blocked
  • WB I-96 express after M-39 - Left shoudler and left lane blocked
  • WB M-8 at M-10 - Exit closed, right lane and shoulder blocked
