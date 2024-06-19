Watch Now
Furteelay Dance Detroit Youth Festival to shine spotlight on Bhangra performances

Students will take to the stage on Sunday, June 23
Posted at 3:36 PM, Jun 19, 2024

(WXYZ) — It’s billed as the biggest Bhangra dance recital in Michigan, and performers are preparing to take to the stage this weekend.

Furteelay Dance, which offers traditional Punjabi dance classes for kids and adults as a way to keep the culture alive, is holding its annual Furteelay Youth Festival on Sunday, June 23, at Lake Orion High School.

According to the organization's Facebook page, this will be the third year students have the opportunity to show off their skills.

The event will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets start at $25. For more information on the Furteelay Youth Festival, click here.

Furteelay has classes in Canton, Novi, Troy and Rochester. For information about Furteelay Dance, click here.

