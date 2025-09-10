Garbage truck driver dies after being hit by Jeep in Orion Township

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A 37-year-old Flint man died after the garbage truck he was driving was struck in Orion Township, flipping over, on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Silverbell Rd. near Lapeer Rd.

Trent Evans was driving the truck west on Silverbell when his truck was struck by a 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by a 16-year-old from Oakland Township.

Deputies say the teen failed to yield while exiting a private driveway.

According to the sheriff's office, Evans attempted to swerve to avoid hitting the Jeep. The truck overturned and slid on its side, causing the driver's cab to hit a utility pole.

Evans was transported to the hospital and died from his injuries.

Deputies are still investigating the crash.