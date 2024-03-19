Garden City native receives scholarship at Michigan Student Broadcast Awards

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — Hundreds of high school and college students convened Monday at the Crowne Plaza hotel in Lansing for the annual Michigan Student Broadcast Awards.
The morning keynote speaker was Detroit-area native Emily Wilkins, the president of the National Press Club.
Brayden Willis, a sophomore Michigan State University communications major from Garden City, was the recipient of the annual WXYZ/Channel 7, Scripps Howard Fund and Michigan Association of Broadcasters scholarship.
We want to congratulate Willis and all the scholarship recipients!