Garden City native receives scholarship at Michigan Student Broadcast Awards

LANSING, Mich. (WXYZ) — ﻿Hundreds of high school and college students convened Monday at the Crowne Plaza hotel in Lansing for the annual Michigan Student Broadcast Awards.

The morning keynote speaker was Detroit-area native Emily Wilkins, the president of the National Press Club.

Brayden Willis, a sophomore Michigan State University communications major from Garden City, was the recipient of the annual WXYZ/Channel 7, Scripps Howard Fund and Michigan Association of Broadcasters scholarship.

We want to congratulate Willis and all the scholarship recipients!

