Garvey Academy closed after student suffering with flu-like symptoms dies

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Public Schools Community District has decided to close Marcus Garvey Academy in Detroit following the death of a kindergartner.

A spokesperson for the district says the child from Garvey Academy was suffering from flu-like symptoms and passed away last week. The school will be temporarily closed for a deep cleaning after an “unusually high rate” of flu-like symptoms.

The flu is something to take seriously, especially for young children and senior citizens, as the CDC says the flu has killed between 12,000 and 61,000 people every year.

Symptoms to look out for include fever, headache, feeling lethargic, nausea and vomiting, and abdominal pain.

The medical examiner has not released the exact cause of death but it has parents in the district on edge.

In a statement, the school district said, "The school has experienced an unusually high rate of flu-like symptoms this week including student fevers and vomiting namely in the early grades."

The health department is asking parents and caregivers with children ages 4 to 7 to monitor their children for symptoms of the flu and to seek medical care as soon as possible. They also advise parents to keep their kids home from school.

The Detroit Health Department says they will "[work] closely with DPSCD, and MDHHS to monitor and trace all reported illnesses among students at that location."