Gas in Michigan down 9 cents, AAA reports

Posted at 7:14 AM, Apr 24, 2023
(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan are declining AAA reports.

According to AAA, Michiganders are now paying an average of $3.62 per gallon at the pump for regular unleaded gas. That's down 9 cents compared to last week.

In metro Detroit, the current gas average is $3.60 per gallon.

"After a spike in prices, Michigan motorists are seeing some slight relief at the pump," AAA spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said. "Lower demand, alongside growth in stocks is finally helping to push gas prices lower."

Nonetheless, today's gas average is still 21 cents more than it was this time last month.

Motorists are now paying an average of $54 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline.

