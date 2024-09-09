Gas in Michigan hits lowest price since February, and prices are expected to keep falling

Gas prices in Michigan have dropped to their lowest price since February, according to the weekly update from AAA Michigan.

The agency said prices in the state are down 12 cents from last week to an average of $3.25 per gallon. That's 37 cents less than this time last month and 40 cents less than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, gas prices dropped 9 cents to an average of $3.32 per gallon, which is 41 cents less than this same time last year.

Data from the Energy Information Administration found that gas demand fell and gas stocks rose.

"Michigan motorists are seeing the lowest gas prices since February," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Falling gasoline demand and oil costs will likely keep pump prices sliding."

