FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (WXYZ) — Middlebelt Road is closed between Grand River Avenue and Nine Mile Road in Farmington Hills because of a gas main break, city officials said.

Watch the live report from Ryan Marshall in the video player below

Gas main break forces part of Middlebelt Road to close in Farmington Hills

The road closed Monday around 3:30 p.m., officials said. The road is expected to be closed for several hours as Consumers Energy works to repair damage to the 10-inch gas main.

People who live in the area and smell the odor of natural gas in their home are being told to call 911.

7 News Detroit will provide an update when officials announce the road is back open.

