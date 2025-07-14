Gas price up 12 cents from last week in the state of Michigan, up five cents in metro Detroit

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices are up 12 cents from a week ago in the state of Michigan, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Michigan drivers are now paying an average of $3.27 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline, up 16 cents from this time last month.

Drivers are paying an average of $49 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline, down $8 from this time last year.

Gas prices in metro Detroit also increased over the past seven days, with prices up about five cents more than last week's average.

Here is a look at the priciest and cheapest gas prices in the state:



Most expensive gas price averages: Saginaw ($3.33), Traverse City ($3.32), Lansing ($3.31)

Least expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($3.06), Benton Harbor ($3.23), Metro Detroit ($3.25)

For more information on gas prices near you, click here.