Gas prices are nearing, surpassing $5 a gallon throughout Michigan

(WXYZ) — Drivers are paying more and more every day at the pump.

The current average for gas in Michigan according to AAA is $4.93. That's up 13 cents from just Thursday.

In metro Detroit, the current average is $4.97.

OPEC says they're increasing oil production by 648,000 barrels per day in July and August.

But many drivers are worried that the price increase will not stop. And for now, there is no end in sight.

"It hurts, it's starting to hurt my pocket," one driver said.

Since May 11, gas prices have been hitting record highs every single day.

"Gas is costing us more. It's costing us more to get to the jobs, do the jobs, it's putting the tax on everybody," another driver said.

Many gas stations throughout metro Detroit have had at or close to $5 gas prices all week. Just before Memorial Day, last week gas was at $4.61.

"In most years they tend to taper off during the summer months and we hope that that will happen, but we do know that demand will be up," AAA Spokesperson Howard Hughey said.

In Lansing, lawmakers are working on a plan to temporarily halt the state gas tax. That would save drivers 50 cents.

But the law would first need to pass the house and make its way to the governor's desk to go into effect.