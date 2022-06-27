Watch Now
Gas prices continue to decline across Michigan, nationwide

Gasoline and Diesel prices are displayed on a pump at a Shell gas station, Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021, in Westwood, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Posted at 6:02 AM, Jun 27, 2022
(WXYZ) — AAA of Michigan says gas prices have continued to move downward, both across the country and in metro Detroit. AAA says prices are down in Michigan 11 cents from a week ago.

Across the state, drivers are paying an average of $5.06 a gallon for regular unleaded. That's 50 cents more than this time last month and $1.95 more than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, the average daily gas price is currently $5.16 a gallon, 11 cents less than last week's average, and $1.97 more than the same time last year.

Nationwide, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline is down 8 cents from a week ago to $4.90.

