(WXYZ) — If you're hitting the road today, you can expect to pay a little less for gas!

The national average for regular unleaded gas is $4.81 a gallon. In Michigan, the current statewide average is $4.94 a gallon. That's an 11-cent drop from last week and an 8-cent drop from one month ago.

In metro Detroit, the average is $5.04. 11 cents less than it was last week.

AAA says lower gas demand and decreasing crude oil prices are pushing down prices at the pump.