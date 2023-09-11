Gas prices continue to drop in metro Detroit

Gas prices in metro Detroit and Michigan continue to fall as we move into the fall, according to AAA Michigan.

The agency reports that prices in the state dropped 6 cents from last week to an average of $3.63 per gallon for regular unleaded. That's 10 cents less than this time last month and 22 cents less than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, AAA said prices dropped 4 cents to $3.71 per gallon, which is about 23 cents than this time last year.

Data from the Energy Information Administration found gas demand increased and gas stocks decreased.

AAA did warn that the price of oil increased last week amid news Saudi Arabia plans to continue voluntary oil production cuts. That could boost oil prices if demand remains high.

"Michigan motorists continue to see a decrease in pump prices across the state," said Adrienne Woodland, spokeswoman, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Rising oil prices, higher gas demand, and tighter supply may push pump prices higher."

