Gas prices down in Michigan to kick off August

DEARBORN, Mich. (WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan are down 10 cents from a week ago, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA).

Michigan drivers are paying an average of $3.13/gallon, six cents less than this time last month and 56 cents less than this time last year.

For a full 15-gallon tank of gas, drivers are paying an average of $46, down $11 from last year's highest prices.

Gas prices in metro Detroit decreased slightly, down two cents to $3.19/gallon. That's 50 cents less than this time last year.

Here's a look at the priciest and cheapest prices at the pump across the Mitten State:

  • Most expensive gas price averages:  Ann Arbor ($3.24), Metro Detroit ($3.19), Traverse City ($3.14)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Saginaw ($3.04), Lansing ($3.05), Benton Harbor ($3.06)

For more information on gas prices near you, click here.

