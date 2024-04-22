Gas prices drop 10 cents this week in Michigan

Gas prices in metro Detroit dropped 10 cents this week, after setting a new yearly high a couple of weeks ago, according to AAA Michigan

The agency reports that prices are now an average of $3.59 per gallon in the state, which is 2 cents less than this time last month and 6 cents less than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, prices dropped 5 cents to $3.60 per gallon, which is 2 cents less than this time last year.

Data from the Energy Information Administration found gas demand rose slightly and gas stocks decreased, but a rise in oil prices could push pump prices higher.

"Michigan motorists are finally seeing lower prices at the pump," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "However, a rise in oil prices alongside tight supply could push gas prices higher."

