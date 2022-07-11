Gas prices drop 17 cents over the past week in metro Detroit

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan and metro Detroit had another significant drop over the past week, according to AAA Michigan.

In metro Detroit, prices dropped about 17 cents to an average of $4.88 per gallon. That's still $1.59 more than this same time last year.

In Michigan, prices dropped 14 cents to an average of $4.81 per gallon, which is 41 cents less than this time last month, but $1.63 more than this time last year.

AAA reports that data from the Energy Information Administration found gas demand increased while gas stocks decreased, but falling oil prices are leading to a drop in pump prices.

"Michigan motorists continue to see falling gas prices across the state," AAA Spokesperson Adrienne Woodland said in a statement. "While demand increased prior to the 4th of July, falling oil prices have helped contribute to lower pump prices."