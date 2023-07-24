Gas prices drop 7 cents in Michigan this week, according to AAA

Gas prices in Michigan and metro Detroit dropped in the last week, according to AAA Michigan.

AAA reports that gas prices in the state dropped 7 cents to an average of $3.49 per gallon. That's 5 cents less than this time last month and 96 cents less than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, AAA said prices dropped 4 cents to $3.55 per gallon, which is 89 cents less than this time last year.

According to AAA, new data from the Energy Information Administration gound gas demand increased and gas stocks decreased, but oil prices dropped.

"Despite a slight increase in demand, Michigan motorists are seeing lower prices at the pump," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If demand continues to climb, alongside tightening supply, gas prices could increase."

