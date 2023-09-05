Gas prices drop across Michigan after Labor Day weekend

Gas prices in Michigan are dropping once again after the Labor Day weekend, according to AAA Michigan.

The agency reports prices are down 7 cents from last week and are at an average of $3.69 per gallon. That's 6 cents less than this time last month and 14 cents less than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, prices dropped 4 cents to $3.75 per gallon, which is also 23 cents less than this time last year.

AAA reports drivers are paying about $55 for a full 15-gallon tank of gasoline.

Data from the Energy Information Administration found gas demand slightly increased, but fluctuating oil prices have kept pump price increases limited.

"Despite busy roadways, Michigan's gas prices continued to decline through Labor Day weekend," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If demand and crude oil prices drop, pump prices could go lower."

