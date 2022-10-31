Gas prices drop below $4 per gallon in Michigan once again

Gas prices in metro Detroit and in Michigan dropped back below $4 per gallon, according to AAA Michigan.

The organization said prices are down 9 cents from last week in the state to an average of $3.96 per gallon for regular, unleaded gas. That's about 21 cents less than this time last month but 69 cents more than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, AAA said gas prices dropped 4 cents to an average of $3.88 per gallon, but that's still 56 cents more than this time last year.

Data from the Energy Information Administration found gas demand is up but is still lower than last year, and fluctuating oil prices and low demand are contributing to the national average going down.

"Michigan's gas prices continue to fall, dropping below $4 a gallon for the first time in almost four weeks," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If demand remains low, alongside declining crude prices, motorists could see pump prices continue to drop."