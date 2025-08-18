Gas prices drop in Michigan this week; here's where things stand

(WXYZ) — The average gas prices in Detroit have fallen nearly 4 cents in the past week to an average of $3.16 per gallon. That's according to GasBuddy's survey of 1,734 stations in Detroit.

GasBuddy said this week's price is also 2.8 cents lower than a month ago and 35.5 cents per gallon cheaper than this time last year.

The national average is $3.90 per gallon, according to GasBuddy, which is down 4.6 cents per gallon from last month.

Below are the historical gas prices in Detroit and the national average going back 10 years.



August 18, 2024: $3.51/g (U.S. Average: $3.37/g)

August 18, 2023: $3.84/g (U.S. Average: $3.84/g)

August 18, 2022: $3.97/g (U.S. Average: $3.90/g)

August 18, 2021: $3.32/g (U.S. Average: $3.17/g)

August 18, 2020: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

August 18, 2019: $2.73/g (U.S. Average: $2.60/g)

August 18, 2018: $2.92/g (U.S. Average: $2.83/g)

August 18, 2017: $2.43/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)

August 18, 2016: $2.29/g (U.S. Average: $2.14/g)

August 18, 2015: $3.01/g (U.S. Average: $2.67/g)



“The national average is nearly unchanged from a week ago, with gasoline prices continuing to hover in the same territory where they’ve spent much of 2025 so far—in the low-$3-per-gallon range—as oil prices remain anchored in the $60s,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Price cycling markets once again led the biggest weekly price changes, with Ohio and Florida seeing a cycle and higher prices last week, while Michigan posted the largest drop and could be due for another jump in the cycle sometime this week."