Gas prices drop once again in metro Detroit and Michigan

Gas prices in Michigan and in metro Detroit dropped once again this week, according to AAA Michigan.

The agency reports prices in the state dropped 7 cents to an average of $3.64 per gallon. That's 15 cents less than this time last month and 24 cents less than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, prices dropped 5 cents to $3.73 per gallon, still 20 cents cheaper than this time last year.

Drivers are now paying an average of $54 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, AAA said.

The agency said data from the Energy Information Administration found gas demand increased and gas stocks decreased, but oil prices also decreased.

"Despite the slight increase in demand, Michigan motorists are seeing lower prices at the pump," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Higher gas demand, alongside elevated oil prices, could reverse this downward trend."

