Gas prices drop once again in metro Detroit approaching less than $3 per gallon

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan and metro Detroit continue to drop to an average not seen in nearly a year.

According to AAA Michigan, prices in metro Detroit are down to $3.29 per gallon on average, about 17 cents less than last week and 3 cents less than this time last year.

In Michigan, prices dropped 20 cents from last week to an average of $3.44 per gallon. That's 79 cents less than this time last month but 18 cents more than this time last year.

AAA reports data from the Energy Information Administration found gas demand held steady but gas stocks rose, increasing supply.

"Michigan gas prices continue to fall with motorists now paying almost 80 cents less than this time last month," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "As demand remains low and stocks grow, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decrease through this week."