Gas prices drop once again in metro Detroit, but prices could rise soon

Gas prices in Michigan continue to drop slightly, according to the latest analysis from AAA Michigan.

The agency reports that prices in the state dropped 4 cents compared to last week. It's now at an average of $3.34 per gallon. AAA said that's 37 cents less than this time last month and $1.02 less than this time last yaer.

For a full 15-gallon tank of gas, drivers will likely pay an average of $50, which is about $28 cheaper than the highest price last June.

In metro Detroit, AAA said prices dropped about 2 cents to an average of $3.37 per gallon, which is $1.04 less than this same time last year.

AAA reports data from the Energy Information Administration found gas demand increased and gas stocks decreased, which is why prices aren't falling as much as they could. AAA said prices could also start to rise soon.

"An increase in demand would typically lead to higher gas prices, however low crude oil prices have helped Michigan motorists see some stability at the pump," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If demand continues to grow, alongside tighter gasoline stocks, the downward trend in pump prices could slow."