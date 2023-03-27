Gas prices drop once again in metro Detroit & Michigan

Gas prices in Michigan and in metro Detroit dropped once again and are down significantly compared to this time last year.

According to AAA Michigan, prices in Michigan dropped 7 cents to an average of $3.38 per gallon, which is 9 cents more than this time last month but 76 cents less than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, AAA reports that gas prices dropped 5 cents to an average of $3.43 per gallon, which is still 76 cents less than this time last year.

AAA reports data from the Energy Information Administration found gas demand increased and stocks decreased, but lower oil prices are keeping gas prices down.

"Despite an increase in demand, Michigan motorists continue to see lower prices at the pump," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If crude oil prices increase, drivers could see this downward trend reverse."

