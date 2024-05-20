Gas prices drop slight over the past week in metro Detroit, GasBuddy says

Weekly gas prices in Detroit have fallen over the past week, according to GasBuddy. The agency reports that the average gas price dropped 3.8 cents ot an average of $3.56 per gallon.

That's about 3.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and 5.7 cents gallon higher than a year ago.

GasBuddy aslo rpeorts that national diesel prices have fallen 3.3 cents.

GasBuddy surveys 1,734 stations in Detroit and found the cheapest gas was $3.05 on Sunday while the highest was $4.09.

"The news continues to be good for motorists ahead of Memorial Day, with gasoline prices again falling, making it four straight weeks of declines for the national average as we get closer to the start of the summer driving season," said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. "The good news doesn't necessarily end there, either. GasBuddy's Summer Travel Forecast, coming out tomorrow, will also give motorists mostly good news for the rest of the summer, predicting that gas prices over the next few months will stay far under record levels and should continue trending lower as we get closer to July 4. While the Middle East, hurricane season, refinery maintenance and any other unexpected disruptions or weather remain wildcards, this summer is shaping up to be mostly favorable for drivers hitting the road." Historical gasoline prices in Detroit and the national average going back ten years: May 20, 2023: $3.50/g (U.S. Average: $3.53/g) May 20, 2022: $4.56/g (U.S. Average: $4.60/g) May 20, 2021: $2.99/g (U.S. Average: $3.04/g) May 20, 2020: $1.85/g (U.S. Average: $1.92/g) May 20, 2019: $2.84/g (U.S. Average: $2.84/g) May 20, 2018: $3.01/g (U.S. Average: $2.92/g) May 20, 2017: $2.48/g (U.S. Average: $2.35/g) May 20, 2016: $2.33/g (U.S. Average: $2.28/g) May 20, 2015: $2.64/g (U.S. Average: $2.73/g) May 20, 2014: $3.72/g (U.S. Average: $3.64/g)