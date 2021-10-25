Watch
Gas prices drop slightly in Michigan, increase 1 cent in metro Detroit

Posted at 5:55 AM, Oct 25, 2021
(WXYZ) — Drivers in Michigan saw a slight decrease in gas prices once again.

According to AAA Michigan, the average price dropped about 2 cents compared to last week. That brings the average to $3.29 per gallon.

The price is still 8 cents higher than last month and $1.18 higher than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, prices increased slightly to $3.32 per gallon. That's 1 cent higher than last week and $1.22 more than this time last year.

AAA said data from the Energy Information Administration found gas stocks decreased while gas demand increased, and supply is still tight.

Crude prices also dropped slightly, according to AAA, but the current storage level is lower than this time last year.

“Michigan motorists saw a slight decrease in pump prices, despite tightening stocks and an increase in demand,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “With crude oil prices remaining above $80 a barrel, motorists should expect to see elevated gas prices through this week.”

  • Most expensive gas price averages: Marquette ($3.35), Metro Detroit ($3.32), Traverse City ($3.31)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Jackson ($3.24), Grand Rapids ($3.24), Flint ($3.26)
