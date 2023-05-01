Gas prices drop throughout Michigan to start May

Michigan drivers are seeing relief at the gas pump as we start May, according to AAA Michigan.

The agency reports that gas prices in the state dropped 13 cents compared to last week. Now, the average is $3.49 per gallon for regular unleaded gas.

That price is 3 cents less than this time last month and 53 cents less than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, prices dropped 12 cents to an average of $3.48 per gallon.

AAA reports that the average driver is paying $52 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, which is about $26 cheaper than 2022's highest price last June.

According to AAA, data from the Energy Information Administration found gas demand increased and gas stocks decreased, however, fluctuating oil prices pushed them lower.

"As we enter the month of May, Michigan motorists are seeing the lowest gas prices of the past 4 weeks," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If oil prices continue to decline, pump prices will likely follow suit."

