Gas prices hit a new high in Michigan amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in metro Detroit just continue to climb.

According to AAA, the average price of gas in the area is $3.54. Last week, the average was $3.40.

The statewide average according to AAA has jumped to $3.55, an $.18 increase from last week.

As the conflict in Ukraine continues, as will pain at the pump. Oil is up to $100 a barrel and gas prices soaring to record highs.

Food prices are also up for products like wheat as Russia and Ukraine make up over a quarter of global wheat exports.

"Russia and Ukraine combined are major exporters of foodstuffs, including wheat, corn, sunflower oil that goes into everything from pasta, bread, and then a whole host of other foodstuffs," Joanna Shelton Former Deputy Secretary-General said.

Prices will continue to climb according to experts. And with summer right around the corner, they say it will take a while for things to get better.

Refineries will be going under maintenance and we will be switching between the winter blend to the summer blend. This could send prices closer to 4 dollars per gallon.