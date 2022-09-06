Gas prices hold steady in Michigan over Labor Day weekend

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan held steady over the past week which included Labor Day, according to AAA Michigan.

The agency reports that gas prices in Michigan are an average of $3.83 per gallon. That's 25 cents less than this time last month but 62 cents higher than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, gas prices increased about 3 cents to an average of $3.97 per gallon. That's 70 cents higher than this time last year.

AAA reports that data from the Energy Information Administration found gas demand increased slightly and domestic stocks decreased, but lower oil prices have contributed to falling prices at the pump.

"Michigan motorists saw an uptick in gas prices heading into Labor Day weekend," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Despite the slight increase, the Michigan state average held steady week over week."