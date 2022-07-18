Gas prices in metro Detroit drop 21 cents as crude oil prices continue to fall

(WXYZ) — Gas prices are continuing to see massive decreases across metro Detroit and Michigan for another week.

According to AAA Michigan, prices in metro Detroit dropped about 21 cents to an average of $4.67 per gallon. That's still $1.38 more than this time last year.

In Michigan, the average price for gas dropped about 18 cents to an average of $4.63 per gallon. That's 56 cents less than this time last month but still $1.36 more than this time last year.

AAA reports that an average 15-gallon tank costs about $69 to fill.

Data from the Energy Information Administration found gas demand dropped while gas stocks increased, and oil prices declined, which are all pushing pump prices down.

"Michigan motorists have seen pump prices drop 56 cents over the past month," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If the recent supply/demand dynamics hold, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decline."