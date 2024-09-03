Gas prices in metro Detroit drop after Labor Day

Gas prices in Michigan dropped from last week, according to AAA Michigan, after they hit their lowest Labor Day prices in years.

According to AAA, prices are down 4 cents from last week to an average of $3.36 per gallon in the state. That's 33 cents than this time last month and 34 cents less than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, AAA said prices dropped 2 cents to $3.42 per gallon, which is about 34 cents less than this time last year.

“Gasoline demand starts to decline as schools reopen in August. And, we’re also a little over two weeks away from also switching back to cheaper winter gasoline. So, while it’s fairly good news for Labor Day, gas prices have declined to their lowest levels since Labor Day of 2021. The good news probably won’t stop. That is, gas prices this fall could get closer to that sub three dollar a gallon mark," GasBuddy Senior Petroleum Analyst Patrick De Haan said last week.

Labor Day gas prices hit their lowest price in 3 years, and they could get lower

According to data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand rose and gas stocks fell last week.

"Despite a busy Labor Day weekend, many Michigan motorists are seeing slightly lower prices at the pump," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If crude oil prices continue to fall alongside lower demand, gas prices could slide further."

