Gas prices in metro Detroit drop below $3 per gallon, lowest in 19 months

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan and in metro Detroit set a new low average price for 2022 this week, according to AAA Michigan.

The said gas prices in Michigan are down 17 cents to an average of $3.07 per gallon. That's 81 cents less than this time last month and 8 cents less than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, the average price dropped to $2.99 per gallon, which is the lowest price since May of 2021. That's down 11 cents and 27 cents less than this time last year.

"Michigan motorists continue to see gas prices decline with the state average hitting a new 2022-low and a few metro areas falling below $3 a gallon," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "As demand remains low and stocks grow, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decrease through the holiday week."

Data from the Energy Information Administration found gas demand decreased slightly and gas stocks rose significantly, which pushed pump prices power.

The Michigan state average has dropped $1.11 in the past two months.