Gas prices in metro Detroit jump 14 cents to set another record high

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan and metro Detroit have set a record high once again this week, according to AAA Michigan.

According to AAA, prices in the state are up 5 cents to an average of $4.38 per gallon. That's 48 cents more than this time last month and $1.43 more than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, gas prices increased 14 cents to $4.44 per gallon, which is about $1.44 more than this time a year ago.

According to AAA, drivers are now paying an average of $65 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas.

Data from the Energy Information Administration found gas stocks decreased and gas demand also decreased slightly, but crude prices remain volatile and as they surge, pump prices also surge.

"Despite the slight decrease in demand, Michigan gas prices continue to increase, setting a new record high," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Pump prices will likely face upward pressure if gasoline stocks continue to decrease and oil prices remain above $105 per barrel."