Gas prices in metro Detroit see 22-cent drop over the past week

Gas prices in Michigan dropped significantly for another week, according to AAA Michigan.

Prices in the state dropped 20 cents from last week to an average of $4.24 per gallon. That's 76 cents less than this time last month but still $1.04 more than this time last year, according to AAA.

In metro Detroit, prices dropped about 22 cents to an average of $4.0 per gallon, which is 91 cents more than this time last year.

AAA reports data from the Energy Information Administration found gas demand increased and gas demand stock decreased, which could slow price decreases in the coming weeks.

"Despite an increase in demand, Michigan pump prices continue to decline," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If demand continues to increase, alongside a drop in stocks, motorists could see a slow down in the price decreases at the pump."