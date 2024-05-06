Gas prices in Michigan drop as we start May

Gas prices saw a sharp drop to start the month of May, according to the latest data from AAA Michigan.

The agency said prices in the state dropped 11 cents per gallon to $3.60. That's 4 cents more than this time last month and 19 cents more than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, prices went to $3.59 per gallon, about 5 cents less than last week but 18 cents more than this time last year.

Data from the Energy Information Administration found gas demand rose slightly and gas stocks decreased.

"Michigan motorists are seeing some relief at the pump as the state average drops 11 cents from a week ago," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Tepid demand, increasing supply, and falling oil prices could push pump prices lower."

