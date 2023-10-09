Gas prices in Michigan drop to lowest numbers in 3 months

Gas prices in metro Detroit and Michigan saw a large drop over the past week, according to AAA Michigan.

The agency reports prices dropped 13 cents in the state to an average of $3.59 per gallon. That's 6 cents less than this time last month and 77 cents less than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, prices dropped 15 cents to an average of $3.54 per gallon, which is also 76 cents less than this time last month.

AAA said drivers are paying an average of $53 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, which is about $25 cheaper from 2022's highest price last June.

According to data from the Energy Information Administration, gas demand dropped and gas stocks increased, pushing prices down.

"Michigan motorists are seeing the lowest gas prices since July," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If oil prices continue to decline, drivers can expect further price drops at the pump in the weeks ahead."

