Gas prices in Michigan fall to lowest prices since May

Gas prices dropped once again in Michigan over the past week, bringing prices in the state to the lowest price since May, according to AAA Michigan.

According to the agency, prices dropped 7 cents in the state to an average of $3.40 per gallon. That's 27 cents less than this time last month and 66 cents less than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, gas prices dropped about 3 cents to an average of $3.42 per gallon, which is also about 51 cents less than this time last year.

AAA said data from the Energy Information Administration found gas demand did increase and supply tightened, but oil prices remained flat.

"Gas prices across the state continue to fall with Michigan motorists paying the lowest prices since May," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If oil prices remain steady or fall, drivers can expect further price drops at the pump in the weeks ahead."

