Gas prices in Michigan hit a new 2024 high over the weekend

Gas prices in Michigan dropped slightly after setting a new 2024-high over the weekend, according to AAA Michigan.

Drivers in the state are paying an average of $3.71 per gallon, which is 12 cents more than this time last week. Over the weekend, the price hit $3.72 per gallon.

It's also 17 cents more than this time last month and 19 cents more than this time last year.

On average, drivers are paying about $55 for a full 15-gallon tank of gas, which is still $3 cheaper than 2023's highest price last August.

In metro Detroit, prices increased to $3.64 per gallon, according to AAA.

The organization said data from the Energy Information Administration found gas demand fell and gas stocks increased.

"Michigan motorists are once again seeing higher prices at the pump with the state average hitting a new 2024-high," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If crude oil prices rise, alongside tight supply, gas prices may continue to rise."

