Watch Now
News

Gas prices in Michigan & metro Detroit drop once again

Gas Prices
David Duprey/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Bob Krueger holds up a gasoline pump nozzle for a photo after filling up a tank at his gasoline station in Clarence, N.Y., Monday, March 7, 2011. (AP Photo/David Duprey)
Gas Prices
Posted at 5:49 AM, Feb 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-13 06:09:30-05

Gas prices in Michigan and in metro Detroit saw another drop over the past week, according to AAA Michigan.

The organization reports that gas prices in the state dropped 8 cents to an average of $3.31 per gallon. That's 2 cents more than this time last month but 5 cents less than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, AAA reports the price dropped 8 cents to an average of $3.37 per gallon, which is 2 cents less than this time last year.

Data from the Energy Information Administration saw gas demand dropped slightly, which could explain why prices are declining.

"Gas prices across Michigan continue to decline," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If gas demand remains low amid growing total domestic stocks, pump prices will drop further."

  • Most expensive gas price averages:  Jackson ($3.38), Metro Detroit (3.37), Ann Arbor ($3.37)
  • Least expensive gas price averages: Grand Rapids ($3.15), Benton Harbor ($3.18), Lansig ($3.25)
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Why we redesigned the website