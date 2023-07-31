Gas prices in Michigan see huge spike over the past week

(WXYZ) — Gas prices saw a major spike over the past week, according to AAA Michigan. Drivers are waking up to a sudden spike at the pump, and it likely won't get better any time soon.

According to AAA, the statewide average increased 18 cents in just a week and now sits at $3.67 per gallon.

In metro Detroit, we're paying about $3.69 per gallon, up 14 cents from last week. However, prices are still down compared to last year.

According to AAA, demand is climbing and supply is tightening as we head into the final weeks of summer.

Officials say it's also normal to see gas prices at the pump go up in late July while summer travel is still going ahead of the start of school.

Last year around this time, we were paying about $4.25 per gallon, according to AAA.

Patrick De Haan, a petroleum analyst for GasBuddy, said the nationwide average also increased 17 cents in what was the sharpest weekly increase in over a year.

De Haan said he expects prices to continue trending higher as well.