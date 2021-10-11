Gas prices in Michigan spike 12 cents, reaching highest prices of the year

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan have set a new 2021 high after jumping 12 cents.

The average price in the state is now $3.33 per gallon, according to AAA Michigan. That's 14 cents higher than this time last month and $1.20 more than time same time last year.

In metro Detroit, the average price is up about 3 cents to $3.29 per gallon. That's $1.14 more than this time last year.

According to new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), total domestic gasoline stocks increased last week, and so did demand.

AAA Michigan said the main reason for the rising gas prices remain high crude oil prices near $80 per barrel.

"Rising crude oil prices led to a double-digit spike in Michigan gas prices,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “If crude prices continue to trade near $80 a barrel, motorists will likely see elevated pump prices through this week.”