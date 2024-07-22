Gas prices increase 10 cents over the past week; here's where to get the cheapest in Michigan

Gas prices in Michigan had a big jump over the past week, according to AAA Michigan.

The agency reports that prices increased 10 cents in the state since last week to an average of $3.68 per gallon. That's 14 cents more than this time last month and 17 cents more than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, prices jumped 11 cents to an average of $3.64 per gallon, which is 9 cents more than this time last year.

According to AAA Michigan, data from the Energy Information Administration found gas demand dropped, but gas production also took a hit from Hurricane Beryl.

"After dropping slightly early last week, Michigan gas prices saw a spike over the weekend," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If gas demand remains low, alongside an increase in supply, pump prices could possibly reverse course."

