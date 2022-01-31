Gas prices increase in metro Detroit while dropping in Michigan

(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan dropped last week while prices in metro Detroit went up, according to AAA Michigan.

Prices in the state dropped 2 cents to an average of $3.22 per gallon. That's still 13 cents more than this time last month and 82 cents more than this time last year.

AAA said prices in metro Detroit increased 4 cents to an average of $3.25 per gallon, which is about 85 cents higher than this time last year.

Data from the Energy Information Administration found gas stocks grew, but gas demand also increased and is now in typical range for the winter driving season. Continued growth in the price of crude oil is keeping pump prices higher.

“After a wild January, Michigan drivers are seeing a little stability at the pump,” said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. “Rising stocks held pump prices in check last week, despite an increase in crude oil prices. If crude prices continue to rise, gas prices will likely follow suit.”