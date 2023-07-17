Gas prices increase slightly from last week; still down compared to last year

Gas prices across Michigan and metro Detroit are up over the past week, according to AAA Michigan.

The agency said that prices in the state are 9 cents higher than last week and are at an average of $3.56 per gallon. That's still $1.09 less than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, prices are up 3 cents to an average of $3.59 per gallon, which is still $1.11 less than this same time last year.

Gas demand decreased slightly and gas stocks stayed flat, according to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration.

"Michigan motorists are seeing higher prices at the pump compared to last week," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If oil prices continue to rise, pump prices will likely follow suit."

