Gas prices increase slightly in metro Detroit, but remain cheaper than this time last year

Gas prices in metro Detroit are up from last week, according to the latest report from AAA Michigan.

The agency said prices are up 6 cents to an average of $3.02 per gallon in the state. That's still 29 cents cheaper than this time last year, according to AAA.

In metro Detroit, the agency said that prices also increased 6 cents to an average of $3.03 per gallon. That's still 34 cents less than this time last year.

AAA reports data from the Energy Information Administration found gas demand remains high, and along with fluctuating oil prices, gas prices have gone up.

"Michigan motorists are seeing higher gas prices across most of the state," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "If oil prices continue to see upward pressure, drivers could see pump prices increase through this week."

