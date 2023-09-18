Gas prices jump in metro Detroit amid rising oil prices

Gas prices in metro Detroit and Michigan are on the rise once again, according to the latest analysis from AAA Michigan.

The agency reports that prices in the state are up 9 cents to an average of $3.72 per gallon. That's 18 cents less than this time last month ad 9 cents less than this time last year.

In metro Detroit, prices were up about 7 cents to an average of $3.78 per gallon, which is still 20 cents less than this time last year. Metro Detroit currently has the highest average price in the state.

AAA reports data shows gas demand decreased and gas stocks jumped, but oil prices rose amid concerns that the global oil supply will remain tight for the rest of the year.

"After weeks of steady decline, Michigan motorists are now seeing higher gas prices across the state," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA-The Auto Club Group. "Although gas demand has dropped amid increasing stocks, elevated oil prices have pushed pump prices higher."

