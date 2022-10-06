Gas prices rise 10 cents overnight according to AAA

(WXYZ) — According to AAA, the average price of gas in Michigan is up 10 cents from yesterday to an average of $4.335 per gallon.

Yesterday, the average price of gas was $4.23, according to AAA.

In metro Detroit, AAA says the average price of gas is $4.31 per gallon, a 6 cent jump from yesterday.

Last week the average price of gas was $4.16, 18 cents less than the price today.

Right now, Michigan's gas average is $1.53 higher than national gas average of $3.86.